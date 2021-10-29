News

Hugh Jackman forced to reluctantly congratulate Ryan Reynolds: laughter guaranteed

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In these hours it was Ryan Reynolds’ birthday, and of course the social wishes of his close friend Hugh Jackman they could not miss: even if reluctantly, the Wolverine star has released a video addressed to the Deadpool actor, and the result is laughable.

In a clip shared on social media, dozens of crew members working on a photo shoot can be seen wishing Ryan Reynolds a happy birthday. Towards the end of the clip, Hugh Jackman appears seated at the make-up and, only at the last, reluctantly wishes his friend-foe a happy birthday: “It’s not easy for me …“Jackman jokes, after grumbling.”Happy birthday, Ryan. Here, we did it! How many people did we have in this video? People say I don’t like you, but I’ve involved at least fifteen people.“After his wishes, Jackman jokingly begins handing out money to everyone who participated in the video.

Recall that Hugh Jackman will not return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite the strong hopes of fans. In reverse, Ryan Reynolds will still be Deadpool and with the next episode of his film saga the character will debut in the Marvel Studios franchise: Deadpool 3, the title of which is currently unknown, is in development at Disney and will bring – presumably using the Multiverse narrative pass – the former Fox mutant within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Loading...
Advertisements

Meanwhile, the latest leaks have anticipated the presence of Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange 2.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

748
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
734
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
647
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
614
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
574
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
515
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
508
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
481
News

Ripple announces a partnership in the Middle East
415
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
402
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top