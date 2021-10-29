Hugh Jackman forced to reluctantly congratulate Ryan Reynolds: laughter guaranteed

In these hours it was Ryan Reynolds’ birthday, and of course the social wishes of his close friend Hugh Jackman they could not miss: even if reluctantly, the Wolverine star has released a video addressed to the Deadpool actor, and the result is laughable.

In a clip shared on social media, dozens of crew members working on a photo shoot can be seen wishing Ryan Reynolds a happy birthday. Towards the end of the clip, Hugh Jackman appears seated at the make-up and, only at the last, reluctantly wishes his friend-foe a happy birthday: “It’s not easy for me …“Jackman jokes, after grumbling.”Happy birthday, Ryan. Here, we did it! How many people did we have in this video? People say I don’t like you, but I’ve involved at least fifteen people.“After his wishes, Jackman jokingly begins handing out money to everyone who participated in the video.

Recall that Hugh Jackman will not return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite the strong hopes of fans. In reverse, Ryan Reynolds will still be Deadpool and with the next episode of his film saga the character will debut in the Marvel Studios franchise: Deadpool 3, the title of which is currently unknown, is in development at Disney and will bring – presumably using the Multiverse narrative pass – the former Fox mutant within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

