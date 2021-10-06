Hugh Jackman gets vaccinated for Covid-19 and mentions Wolverine

Hugh Jackman has been added to the long list of celebrities who in recent months are trying to raise public awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated so as to be able to counter the health emergency linked to the spread of Coronavirus ( THE SPECIAL – UPDATES – THE MAP ).

Hugh Jackman, the post on Instagram

In the past few hours the Australian actor, born in 1968, said he received the vaccine via a profile post Instagram that matters over twenty-nine million followers who follow his life between cinema, work commitments and moments of relaxation surrounded by the dearest affections.

Over the long career Hugh Michael Jackman, this is the name in the registry office, has taken part in numerous films that have marked the history of the seventh art, among the roles played and much loved by the public we certainly find that of Wolverine, brought to the big screen for the first time in 2000 with the iconic X-Men and became a great protagonist of the seventh art with films capable of grossing millions of dollars at the international box office, including X-Men – Days of a future past which closed its box office run with over seven hundred million dollars.