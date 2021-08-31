Hugh Jackman hugs his mother who abandoned him as a child

Few have the ability to forgive and move on. Hugh Jackman, 52, is undoubtedly part of this small group of people. Abandoned without explanation by his mother Grace McNeil when he was just 8 years old, in a life experience that he himself defined as “traumatic and unforgettable”, the Australian actor he was raised by his father, Christopher Jackman, who also took care of Hugh Jackman’s two brothers, Ian and Ralph. The actor’s two sisters, on the other hand, have been entrusted to their mother, who has returned to her homeland, the United Kingdom, seeing Hugh Jackman and his brothers at most once a year.

As Jackman himself told the British newspaper “The Sun” in October 2011, “We managed to make peace and find each other again, which is all that matters. Now I can say that I have a good relationship with my mother ». The actor, who and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness adopted two children, said of always knowing that his mother loved himdespite the pain of knowing her distant.

It is possible to understand that time has healed the wounds by observing one of the latest photos posted by Hugh Jackman on his Instagram profile: the actor hugs his mother, while they both smile showing undoubted complicity. “Mom,” Jackman writes next to the snapshot. And immediately followers fill the comments section with hearts of every color.

