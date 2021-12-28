News

Hugh Jackman: “I’m positive for COVID, I’ll be back to the theater as soon as possible”

Actor Hugh Jackman revealed in a video shared online that he was positive for COVID, but reassured fans about his state of health.

Hugh Jackman, with a video shared on social media, announced that he was positive for COVID to reveal why he won’t be staged on Broadway in The Music Man.
The Australian star said he wanted fans to hear the news directly from him, then reassuring them of his health.

The actor Hugh Jackman explained that in the morning he did a test and found positive, explaining however: “My symptoms are mild: they are similar to a cold. I have a sore throat and a runny nose, but I’m fine“.
The former Wolverine interpreter then added that he will return to the theater as soon as possible and then shared his invitation to pay attention and take all necessary precautions to stay healthy.

A few days ago The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster found herself in the same situation. In the United States, the Omicron variant is unfortunately having a major impact on theatrical productions. In fact, on Broadway there have been numerous shows whose staging has been interrupted in recent weeks or which have undergone an earlier closure than expected.


