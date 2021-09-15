Hugh Jackman ironically comments on Deadpool’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe | Cinema

It took a while, but in the end even Hugh Jackman commented, on Instagram, about Deadpool’s peculiar entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Debut that took place on the sidelines of the promotion of, the action movie starring(Deadpool).

The Canadian star is back in the role of Deadpool and commented on the trailer of the aforementioned film in the company of Korg, the character of Thor played by Taika Waititi. “This is the third time I’ve worked with Ryan RENNOLDS,” commented Waititi. If you haven’t seen the funny video, you can find it in this article.

Hugh Jackman commented on the exploit by writing:

WOW! 4:12 and you haven’t even mentioned me once. Deadpool, the therapy is working!

Free Guy is a new action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds based on the screenplay by Matt Lieberman on the 2016 Black List. The story centers on a bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) who realizes that he is an NPC (non-playable character) at inside an open world video game called Free City. He then teams up with a human avatar to try to save both the game and the world.

Here is the short synopsis of the film with Ryan Reynolds:

Free Guy tells the story of a lonely bank clerk who discovers he is the secondary character of the video game Free City.

Jodie Comer will be the avatar of the human (a programmer who developed the game but who has had her intellectual property stolen), known as Molotov Girl, while Keery will be a programmer who plots in the shadows.

The cast includes Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

The film, we recall, will arrive in American cinemas on August 13, in Italian cinemas11 August.

What do you think of the ironic remark made by Hugh Jackman? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!