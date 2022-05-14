Hugh Jackman is open to a sequel to The Greatest Showman

After michelle williams revealed in an interview that she would be willing to do a sequel to The Greatest Showmanthe hit 2017 musical, her husband in the film (and star of the project), Hugh Jackmandid not take long to give his opinion on a possible continuation of the musical.

“Listen, if you know anything about my filmography, you’ll know that I’m totally against sequels in all their forms. No more than nine movies!“said Jackman jokingly in reference to the saga of X Men during an interview with People magazine at the 2022 Tony Awards nominees event on Thursday in New York City.

Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams in the acclaimed musical, available on Disney Plus

the star behind wolverines, who was nominated for a Tony Award for his role as Professor Harold Hill in the Broadway revival of The Music Man (who currently stars), added: “I’m always open, if you come up with a good idea. Yes, I’m open!”

Williams, who played Charity Barnumthe wife of P. T. Barnum by jackman in The Greatest Showman, told Variety yesterday that if a sequel were to be made, “I’d do it in a heartbeat.” The acclaimed actress then continued: “That movie brought so much joy to so many people and making people so happy is something worth doing.”says the protagonist of Blue Valentine. “i really love that movie. My daughter Matilda still sings those songs, and my mom is still listening to the soundtrack.”

Zac Efron and Zendaya in The Greatest Showman (2017)

The movie, which grossed $434.9 million worldwide, follows circus master PT Barnum, founder of the circus that became the famous Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The musical features original music by the composers Benj Passak Y justin paulTony Award winners for Dear Evan Hansen and the Oscar for La La Land. Among the protagonists are also Zack Efron Y Zendaya.

As for his work, The Music ManJackman is nominated for a Tony along with Sutton Foster, who accompanies him at the Winter Garden Theater on Broadway. Despite having to delay the show’s Broadway premiere due to the pandemic, Jackman tells People that “never doubted” that the theater would be back in full swing.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in the Broadway musical, The Music Man

“I think there’s a huge communal need to come together…so I knew at some point we’d come back,” he says, adding that choreographer Warren Carlyle kept him motivated while they rehearsed “three or four times a week”. Jackman explains, “For a year and a half we were dancing. Listen. I have to dance every night against Sutton Foster. I better wear it!”

The Greatest Showman is available in Disney Plus around the world.

