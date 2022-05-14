Entertainment

Hugh Jackman is open to a sequel to The Greatest Showman

After michelle williams revealed in an interview that she would be willing to do a sequel to The Greatest Showmanthe hit 2017 musical, her husband in the film (and star of the project), Hugh Jackmandid not take long to give his opinion on a possible continuation of the musical.

“Listen, if you know anything about my filmography, you’ll know that I’m totally against sequels in all their forms. No more than nine movies!“said Jackman jokingly in reference to the saga of X Men during an interview with People magazine at the 2022 Tony Awards nominees event on Thursday in New York City.

