Hugh Jackman is ready to return to Brodway in The Music Man rehearsal video

Hugh Jackman will soon return to Broadway as “Professor” Harold Hill in the classic 1957 musical The Music Man. The showman has posted on Twitter a small preview of what the public will preview at the Winter Garden Theater from December 20, with the opening night set for February 10, 2022.

Jackman is probably best known for his role as Wolverine in the film series X-Men, but began his acting career on the stage and starred in the hugely successful 2017 musical The Greatest Showman, which tells the story of American businessman PT Barnum and the origins of his successful business, Barnum & Bailey Circus. Jackman has already won a Tony Award for his work on Broadway for his role in the play The Boy from Oz in 2004 and is now returning to that famous stage in a big way, as you can see in the post at the bottom of the news.

Last month the actor had always made it known through his social networks that he was injured during the rehearsals of The Music Man, a play by Meredith Wilson. Jackman is joined in the Broadway revival by fellow winner of the Tony Award Sutton Foster who will play as Marian Paroo. Jefferson Mays will play Mayor Shinn and Jayne Houdyshell will play Mrs. Shinn. Jerry Saks will direct the production and Warren Carlyle will lead the choreography. Find out the 5 roles Hugh Jackman turned down during his long career.