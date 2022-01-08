Hugh Jackman is the most romantic actor

Hugh Jackman is not only Hollywood’s most self-deprecating star, but arguably the most romantic as well.

He repeated it several times to Vanity Fair magazine: the 53-year-old Australian considers himself blessed by heaven for his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 13 years older, married in 1996, when he was in his early years and she was already a soap opera star. .

Together they have adopted two children and have overcome many difficulties. The latest video posted by the actor earned two and a half million views. He can be seen doing dance rehearsals with his wife, in front at the Christmas tree.

The occasion is The Music Man on Broadway: we start with some previews on December 20, to officially debut on February 20 at the Winter Garden Theater in New York. Next to him in the show is Sutton Foster (star of the “Younger” series). The actor will also play Enzo Ferrari in the biopic of the same name and also has three other films in the pipeline, the action “The Good Spy”, “The Son” with Anthony Hopkins (in which he plays Vanessa Kirby’s husband) and finally “Apostle Paul”, which sees him in the role of Saint Paul.

(Photo Getty Images)