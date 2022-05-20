Hugh Jackman joins The Simpsons

Digital Millennium

Hugh Jackman to make his debut on ‘The Simpsons’ during the season finale 33, next Sunday, May 22.

In the episode titled ‘Poorhouse Rock’, Jackman will play a janitor who works at the nuclear power plant alongside Homer. When Bart visits his father at work, the janitor leads a musical number about how the American middle class prospered after World War II, allowing people like Homer to succeed.

In a clip shared on Entertainment Weekly, Jackman sings: “Your daddy and his friends made it swellbut gradually everything went to hell.”

The song’s theme was in response to a 2021 article in The Atlantic titled ‘The Life In The Simpsons Is Not Longer Attainable’, which argued that Homer’s job supporting a family on a working-class salary is “an existence almost dreamily certain that it now seems out of reach for too many Americans.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the article, episode writer Tim Long andHe explained that he first “thought it was funny,” adding, “But the more we thought about it, the more we thought The Atlantic was right. Homer really belongs to the last generation of people who can have a good middle-class job with benefits for everyone.” life, without some kind of higher degree”.

“There’s no way Bart has that. And then, after ruminating about it for a few days, we came to the inevitable conclusion: It has to be a musical!”

Along with Jackman, The episode will also feature former US Secretary of Labor Robert Reich.who explains at the end of the episode the decline of the American middle class.

Posting about his role on Twitter, Reich, who served under President Bill Clinton, wrote: “I was pleasantly surprised to hear that The Simpsons wanted to tackle inequality this season. But I was very surprised that they asked me to sing about it with Hugh Jackman. Thank you @mrtimlong for making this happen!”

Jackman recently lent his voice to Dante the Addiction Angel in the ‘Big Mouth Human Resources’ spin-off.‘. He is set to star alongside Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby in the upcoming drama film The Son.

The Simpsons parodied the HBO series Succession in the recent episode ‘Meat Is Murder’, with Nicholas Braun as Cousin Greg.

