Hugh Jackman jokes about an injury from rehearsals for The Music Man in a video

Hugh Jackman is an incredible showman who over the years has amazed us not only with his acting, but also with his talent in singing and dancing. The performer is now preparing to return to the stage with The Music Man. Just today the actor released a video in which he tells of a minor accident with a prop.

During rehearsals Jackman got a cut on his nose with … the hat worn by his character. In the video the actor shows it, underlining how much the headgear he plays with in front of the camera can be in truth sharp. Now of course everyone is expecting a joke from Ryan Reynolds, which certainly won’t be long in coming.

In the video, the actor also makes a comment about a biopsy. For the uninitiated Jackman has had skin cancer in the past, for which he underwent three surgeries, and for this reason in the past such wounds had caused no little concern in the actor and in who was next to him if the reasons are not identified. But this time you can rest assured.

In addition to theater, Hugh Jackman has often lent his skills as a performer also to the cinema, where he starred in several musicals such as Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman that we tell you in a review. Now, as we see in his Instagram video, the actor is ready to leave the screen for a while to be able to return to the stage … being careful not to get any more injuries with the hat.