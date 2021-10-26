News

Hugh Jackman jokes about an injury from rehearsals for The Music Man in a video

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Hugh Jackman is an incredible showman who over the years has amazed us not only with his acting, but also with his talent in singing and dancing. The performer is now preparing to return to the stage with The Music Man. Just today the actor released a video in which he tells of a minor accident with a prop.

During rehearsals Jackman got a cut on his nose with … the hat worn by his character. In the video the actor shows it, underlining how much the headgear he plays with in front of the camera can be in truth sharp. Now of course everyone is expecting a joke from Ryan Reynolds, which certainly won’t be long in coming.

In the video, the actor also makes a comment about a biopsy. For the uninitiated Jackman has had skin cancer in the past, for which he underwent three surgeries, and for this reason in the past such wounds had caused no little concern in the actor and in who was next to him if the reasons are not identified. But this time you can rest assured.

Loading...
Advertisements

In addition to theater, Hugh Jackman has often lent his skills as a performer also to the cinema, where he starred in several musicals such as Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman that we tell you in a review. Now, as we see in his Instagram video, the actor is ready to leave the screen for a while to be able to return to the stage … being careful not to get any more injuries with the hat.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

837
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
693
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
674
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
594
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
562
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
454
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
449
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
386
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
351
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
324
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top