Hugh Jackman moved by the video of a sick grandfather attending The Greatest Showman

Four years after its release in theaters, The Greatest Showman still manages to arouse strong emotions. The protagonist of the film, Hugh Jackman, also recently demonstrated this, reacting to the video of a viral TikTok in which a grandfather with dementia joyfully attends the musical in an outdoor cinema.

“2 minutes of happiness. My grandfather is in the second stage of vascular dementia and one way to cheer him up is to show him The Greatest Shoqman!”user CharlieMoose wrote at the beginning of the video. “So this weekend I decided to take him to sing along so that he could sing the songs from the movie. I hope you like it.”

A little story of undoubted tenderness he has also attracted the attention of Jackman himself, who wanted to greet in person the grandfather protagonist of the story and his grandson. “Thanks for sharing it Charlie. Your grandfather made me smile. Please give him a hug from me.”, wrote the actor sharing the video on Twitter.

Directed by Michael Gracey, The Greatest Showman tells the story ofimpresario PT Barnum, a visionary man who created from scratch a hypnotic show destined to become a worldwide success. The musical is a celebration of the birth of the entertainment industry and the sense of wonder one feels in front of a show. For more insights, here is our review of The Greatest Showman.