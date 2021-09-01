Hugh Jackman: Moved by Viral TikTok of Dementia Grandfather Watching The Greatest Showman (VIDEO)

Hugh Jackman confessed to crying after watching a viral TikTok video in which a grandfather with vascular dementia attends an outdoor screening of The Greatest Showman.

Hugh Jackman he said he was moved by the fact that The Greatest Showman managed to bring a smile to the face of one of his fans. The 52-year-old actor recently shared a video of a Viral TikTok where a user picked up the grandfather suffering from vascular dementia while watching the famous film of the Australian actor.

The Greatest Showman: Hugh Jackman in a photo from the film

“I am in tears for the sweetness and purity of this post. Thank you for sharing such a sweet moment“wrote Jackman, reposting the short clip on his own Instagram page.

“2 minutes of happiness“wrote the fan, who goes by the name CharlieMoose on TikTok, at the beginning of the video.”My grandfather is in the second stage of vascular dementia and one way to cheer him up is The Greatest Showman! So, over the weekend, I decided to take him to an outdoor screening so that he can sing the songs from the film“.

The Greatest Showman: A photo of Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams

In the clip, CharlieMoose teases his grandfather during the drive by telling him they were going to see one of his favorite movies, without revealing the title. When the grandson asks his grandfather on a scale of one to 10 how excited he was about the film, the latter exclaimed “345! “

Once we arrive at the outdoor screening, the grandson opens a basket full of grandfather’s “favorite sweets”. “You are happy that we are here? Asks CharlieMoose, when it is now clear that the film in question is The Greatest Showman, to which the elder nods enthusiastically.

The Greatest Showman: A photo of actors Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman

“One of the best movies I’ve ever seen“exclaims the grandfather in the middle of the screening.”He couldn’t stop smiling“, said the TikTok user, through subtitles that he inserted in the clip, also revealing the title of his grandfather’s favorite song:”From Now On“.