Hugh Jackman new James Bond? Daniel Craig: “It will have to pass over my corpse”







Before Daniel Craig was chosen for the role of James Bond starting from Casino Royale of 2006, among the numerous actors who were considered for the role, it seems there was also Hugh Jackman.

Now that Craig prepares to say goodbye to the iconic secret agent with the highly anticipated release No Time to Die, it seems that Jackman is having a lot of fun hearing his name connected to the character again, especially if the current 007 still in charge is talking about it.







Yesterday, in fact, through his official Instagram account, Hugh Jackman shared an excerpt from a recent interview with Daniel Craig on the occasion of the promotion of the 25th chapter of the Bond saga. When host Lorraine Kelly talked about the search for the new 007 and started bringing up the Australian actor himself, Craig interrupted her and joked that the Wolverine performer would never take the part.

“He won’t play Bond”, Craig said, causing Kelly to laugh. “It must pass over my corpse”, added the British actor with a smile. In sharing the clip, Jackman wrote: “Well… this will definitely kill that rumor! Daniel, my friend, you will always be 007 to me. “

During the years, Hugh Jackman he never hid his interest in the role of James Bond, even revealing that he was considered for the part after Pierce Brosnan’s farewell, before Daniel Craig was officially hired.

Loading... Advertisements

“I got a call from my agent. He said to me: ‘They are thinking of you for Bond, would you be interested?’ “, Jackman told the British Press Association in 2011. “I wasn’t at the time. I was about to shoot X-Men 2 and Wolverine had already become a huge part of my life. I didn’t want to play two such iconic characters at the same time. “