Hugh Jackman on Instagram with a photo from 20 years ago – look how young he was

Hugh Jackman has published on social media a photo of twenty years ago in which he is portrayed very young with his wife Deborra, married in 1996. Jackman in the post addresses his wife with the hashtag #Deb and underlining how it is a shot two decades ago. The actor was 32 at the time and had just made his movie debut.

Extraordinarily talented performer, Hugh Jackman only made his big screen debut in 2000, just played Logan / Wolverine, a character that would have given him fame all over the world and who would have accompanied his career until 2017, in the film Logan – The Wolverine. Hugh Jackman argues that Wolverine is a thing of the past and will not return as the iconic character.

Over the past twenty years Hugh Jackman has become one of the best-known Hollywood stars in the world, star of countless successful titles on the big screen, from Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige to Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables, without forgetting The Greatest Showman, which allowed him to showcase his entire repertoire, including singing, dancing and acting .

Recently the actor has been reported among the protagonists of Fragments of the past – Reminiscence, written and directed by Lisa Joy.

A few weeks ago Hugh Jackman scared fans, publicly claiming he may have basal cell carcinoma. At the moment there is no news regarding the actor’s health conditions.