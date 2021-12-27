News

Hugh Jackman on the stage of The Music Man thanks the show’s substitutes and the video goes viral

Actor Hugh Jackman is busy on Broadway in performances of The Music Man and the video in which he thanks those preparing to replace the stars has gone viral.

Hugh Jackman, engaged on Broadway in the representations of the show The Music Man, publicly thanked all the artists preparing to replace the show’s protagonists and performers, and the video of his speech went viral.
The Australian star in fact wanted to talk about the commitment and efforts of some members of the group engaged in the production, often not recognized by the public.

Sutton Foster, co-star of The Music Man, tested positive for COVID a few days ago, a situation that led her replacement Kathy Voytko to enter the scene with only a few hours notice. Hugh Jackman, at the end of the performance, therefore took the opportunity to remind those present of the importance of those who are preparing to save the situation in the event of illness, setbacks or accidents. Kathy, for example, prepared eight different roles and was only able to rehearse alongside the actor a few hours before the show started. Hugh reiterated how essential and admirable their commitment is, particularly at a time when the survival of theaters is strained due to numerous restrictions and problems.

Jackman’s speech was immediately received extremely positively online by theater aficionados and the likes of Ellen Barkin and Andrew Ross Sorkin, here are the reactions online:


