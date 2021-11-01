News

Hugh Jackman on Wolverine “will forever be in my heart, but tell Ryan Reynolds I’m done please!”

Hugh Jackman reiterates that he has definitively closed the role of Wolverine, also bringing up Ryan Reynolds and his insistence.

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman they are great friends, but they often tease each other on social media, fueling a feud that has been going on for many years now. Reynolds recently tried hard to persuade his colleague not to abandon the role of Wolverine in order to shoot one last film together, even going so far as to “haunt him under the house”.

All this has led to many funny gags, such as teasing the fate of Logan or photos of Hugh Jackman And Jake Gyllenhaal who mock Wade Wilson’s performer after fooling him at a party.

The two actors do not miss the opportunity to joke with each other, even when the context does not necessarily require it. Speaking of the possibilities of returning to interpret Wolverine for a Marvel Cinematic Universe project, Jackman reiterated that he was done with the character, explaining:

I have to be clear, before filming Logan, I was sure I had the winning idea. This helped me a lot. It helped me to be aware that that was going to be my big conclusion. Even today he is a character very close to my heart. But I know I’m done. Tell anyone you want. Tell Ryan Reynolds please, since he doesn’t believe anything I say and jokes about it, please.

