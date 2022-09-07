Hugh Jackman opens a debate on mental health problems in Venice

This content was published on 07 September 2022 – 13:54

Alicia Garcia de Francisco

Venice (Italy), Sep 7 (EFE).- Hugh Jackman presented this Wednesday in Venice “The Son”, a film by Florian Zeller that wants to open a debate on mental health problems, “a crisis that affects the whole world and to which no one is immune,” said the Australian actor.

A long-awaited film in this 79th edition of the Mostra since it is the second work as director of the playwright Zeller after his acclaimed “The Father” (“The father”, 2020), but his new work remains a long way from his behind-the-scenes debut.

In “The Son,” Jackman plays Peter, a successful professional, divorced and newly fathered by a woman much younger (Vanessa Kirby) than his first wife (Laura Dern). His eldest son from his first marriage, Nicholas (Zen McGrath), is going through a severe depression at the age of 17 that no one knows how to deal with.

“In this movie all the characters love a lot, but it’s not enough,” Jackman stressed at the press presentation of a film that competes for the Venice Golden Lion.

History shows that “to raise a child we need more than a mother and father, we need friends, support, family, teachers, community… people to help along the way.”

And in today’s world, when someone has a mental health problem, they are isolated. “There is shame, guilt and an intense desire to work things out” on the part of the parents.

But for Jackman, if this film has taught him anything, it’s that showing our vulnerabilities “can allow us to help people who have those problems.”

He even acknowledged that he has changed the approach in the way he treats his children, aged 17 and 22, and increasingly shows his vulnerabilities before them because, the actor added, provoking laughter from journalists: “a father is terrified almost every day about the decisions you have to make about your children, even when making a sandwich.

The film is, as was “The Father”, an adaptation of one of Zeller’s plays, which Hugh Jackman read and was very moved by the text, so much so that he sent an email to the now director to show his interest in play Peter in the movies.

“When I read ‘The Son’ I felt like a fire that swept through me, a compulsion, it’s a scary feeling, realizing that this role is perfect for you at this point in your life, that you should play it. And the most scary was not getting it,” said the actor.

Zeller and Jackman met in a zoom videoconference -it was the early days of covid- and after 8 minutes, the director offered him the role because he loved the actor’s strong connection to the story and his honesty.

A story that in the play takes place in France but that Zeller wanted to make more universal and, with that idea, the first city he thought of was New York, a place where you can meet people from all over.

“I didn’t want to tell a French or an American story, but one that could take place anywhere,” he said.

And she also didn’t really want to explain what’s going on with Nicholas because she thinks it’s very difficult for people with mental health issues to express what’s going on with them.

“What Florian asked us to do was focus on the unsaid and unconscious thoughts, which was a big challenge,” said Vanessa Kirby.

Anthony Hopkins also appears in the film, in a single scene, as Peter’s father. “He was incredibly excited to work with Anthony,” something he had wanted for years, Jackman said.

A film that poses difficult questions, as Kirby pointed out, and that is the most important story Zeller has written because it is based on “very personal emotions.” EFE

