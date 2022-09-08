Hugh Jackman or Harry Styles ?: who had the best look on the red carpet in Venice

While it is true that in previous days it was young actors who dominated the red carpet in Venice, now it was the turn of Hugh Jackman which, with a classic tuxedo, revolutionized the traditional Film Festival.

Hugh Jackman in a classic tuxedo. (Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

At 53, the actor showed that his arrival at the most photographed event of the moment caused almost as much sensation as the one they caused Harry Styles with their Gucci looks and Thimotée Chalamet with her red outfit with straight pants and a blouse with a bow and a bare back.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness in all black. (Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

jackman walked the red carpet in Venice accompanied by his wife, also an actress Deborra-Lee Furness who chose a total black look with matching stockings with an animal print effect, somewhat extravagant. Along with the couple came the entire film crew The Sondirected by Frenchman Florian Zeller, who is competing for the festival’s Golden Lion.

The Australian actor signed autographs and took selfies with fans who were waiting for him in front of the Palazzo del Cinema of the Venetian Lido from early in the morning.

Vanessa Kirby with feathers

vanessa kirby She was, along with Jackman, the most acclaimed of the team. The British wore a spectacular dress in nude color with silver decorations and as a detail, the wheel that turned into feathers.

Vanessa Kirby in nude, with feathers and glitter. (Photo: AFP)

Your co-star, Laura Dernposed very smiling before the photographers, with a night blue dress to match a sequined jacket.

Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern on the red carpet in Venice. (Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

Did Hugh Jackman surpass the success of Harry Styles?

Following the repercussions that the arrival of Hugh Jackmanfor many Internet users it turned out almost impossible not to compare the stir of this mature Hollywood heartthrob with the boom that Harry Styles also caused when he stepped off the speedboat to step onto the red carpet of the legendary Italian Film Festival. The singer proved to be a great fashion icon in Venice wearing his two tailoring outfits signed by the Italian brand gucci of which he has been an ambassador for several years.

Harry Styles by Gucci. (Photo Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Another of the leading men who swept his look (and was also mentioned when Jackman landed at the Film Festival) was Thimotée Chalamet, who surprised on the red carpet with a red outfit by Haider Hackerman with straight pants and a blouse with a bare back and a matching bow. As a complement he wore patent black shoes.

Timothee Chalamet, in red. (Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

The question was floating in the networks:Hugh Jackman, Harry Styles or Thimotée Chalamet: who was the most handsome so far at the Venice Film Festival?

