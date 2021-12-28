News

Hugh Jackman positive at Covid: “I’ll be back as soon as possible”

Hugh Jackman tested positive at COVID-19. The actor has published a video on his social networks in the last few hours to reveal why he will not be staged on Broadway in the show The Music Man.

“I just wanted you to hear from me,” Jackman wrote in the message. “I tested positive for Covid. I have mild symptoms and as soon as I am cured… I can’t wait to go back to the Winter Garden ”. In the video, Wolverine’s interpreter better explains how he feels: “I have cold symptoms. I have a red throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine and I’ll do whatever I can to get better as soon as possible, and as soon as I get the green light, I’ll be back on stage to go to River City. So, I just wanted you to know for myself. Please be safe, healthy, and always kind ”.

Just a few days ago the co-star of The Music Man, Sutton Foster, had found herself in the same situation, forced to leave the show because it was positive. His replacement, Kathy Voytko, who had been called with a few hours’ notice, had taken his place. Just Hugh Jackman, at the end of the performance a few days ago, had taken the opportunity to remind those present of the importance of those who are preparing to save the situation in the event of illness, setbacks or accidents. Without a doubt, he will thank those who are ready to replace him in these days of convalescence.

