Hugh Jackman positive, “The Music Man” postponed to Broadway- Corriere.it

from Laura Zangarini

The Covid that is scourging the United States (only yesterday, Tuesday, 500 thousand new infections) forces the postponement of one of the most popular Broadway shows, The Music Man

The Broadway revival of The Music Man, the popular musical in the city, yesterday, Tuesday 28 December, canceled five days of reruns, postponing the show to January 1st, after the announcement of the star of having contracted the coronavirus and will not come back at least until January 6. As we read in the US media, the 53-year-old actor and sex symbol Australian has tweeted his diagnosis yesterday along with a short clip in which she wears a mask.

pic.twitter.com/lGqWbsjb9K – The Music Man on Broadway (@MusicManBway) December 28, 2021

I just wanted you to know for me, I turned out positive for Covid – he wrote -, mild symptoms and as soon as he’s healed … I can’t wait to go back to Winter Garden! @MusicManBway. In the video Hugh Jackman then explained: I just wanted to let you know that this morning I tested positive for Covid. My symptoms I’m like a cold. I have the scratched throat and a little bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine. And do everything possible to get better as soon as possible. And as soon as it will be healed, will return to the stage, directly to River City. Please be safe. Take care of yourself, be careful, he concluded.

Dozens of shows of Broadway, including Hamilton, The Lion King And Aladdin, They were forced to cancel the performances in the last two weeks while the virus was raging in New York despite the mandates of cast vaccination, troupe And public. Some, like the annual Rockettes Christmas show at the Radio City Music Hall, Closed altogether, or the shows Jagged Little Pill, musical inspired by the homonymous album by Alanis Morissette, And Ain’t Too Proud, which instead follows the extraordinary journey of the The Temptations from the streets of Detroit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, they have Closed weeks ahead of schedule a cause of cases

of contagion and slow ticket sales during the Christmas season normally challenging.

The wave could not have come in one worst time for Broadway, which has reopened only in September after one closing of 18 months because of pandemic. January and February they are traditionally i leaner months to attract the public and great musicals need full rooms to be profitable. The Music Man currently on stage in preview beforeofficial opening scheduled for February 10. Demand for tickets was strong though an official maximum price for $ 699 per seat (approximately € 618), and for sale on secondary websites for over 2,000 each. (1,770 euros).