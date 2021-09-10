Hugh Jackman reacts to video of Deadpool’s MCU debut shared by Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool made his surprise debut in MCU with a funny video that portrays him together with Korg and Hugh Jackman shared his reaction on social media.

The footage showed the characters played by Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi as they commented on the trailer for Free Guy, the Canadian actor’s new film coming to theaters.

The great friendship between Hugh Jackman and the protagonist of Deadpool allows the two stars to make fun of each other in a hilarious way, giving life to videos, “fights” online and cutting jokes.

The Australian star then jumped at the opportunity to comment on the video shared by Ryan Reynolds in which Taika Waititi also appears in the role of Korg, a character who made his debut on the big screen on the occasion of Thor: Ragnarok.

Jackman, on Instagram, joked after watching the video shared by his friend, writing: “Wow! 4 minutes and 12 seconds without ever mentioning me. DP your therapy is working !!!“.

Hugh Jackman then noticed the unexpected absence of references to the Wolverine star in the video made by Reynolds and Waititi, an element that surprised even the fans who among the jokes related to the Marvel universe were expecting an ironic comment linked in some way to his. “enemy”. We will therefore have to wait even before seeing the two actors together and witness new verbal clashes between the two stars, also in the hope that Hugh Jackman agrees to reprise the role of Logan for a cameo in Deadpool 3, a film in development and which will mark the first chapter of the adventures of the irreverent mercenary produced by Disney after the acquisition of 20th Century Fox.