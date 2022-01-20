Hugh Jackman reconciles with his mother who had abandoned him [foto]

In the last few hours Hugh Jackman posted on his social networks a tender photo of him hugging his mother Grace McNeil. A fairly normal thing you will think. Except that the Australian actor was abandoned by the woman, who decided to return to the UK when her son was only 8 years old. This thing created enormous inconvenience to him. When he was little he had in fact developed a phobia of darkness and heights as well as becoming a furious adolescent. However, over time, he decided to forgive her and reconcile with her.

To tell this story was Hugh Jackman himself, during an interview with Australian Women’s Weekly of 2012.

It was very tough at the time – the actor said in that case. One of the things I remember most vividly is that horrible feeling of people talking about you and looking at you because it was weird for a mother to leave. For many years I thought it wasn’t going to be forever, so I held on to that. Until the age of 12 or 13, I thought mom and dad would get back together. When I realized it wasn’t going to happen, it was the hardest moment.

However, I have never felt, and I know it might seem strange, that my mother did not love me. I talked about it for a long time with her and I know she was struggling. She was in the hospital after I was born with postnatal depression. And then you add five kids to the mix and the fact that she immigrated from England and there wasn’t a support network for her here, plus the fact that dad was at work all day – and you realize that as parents we make mistakes. .

Hugh is now close to his mother and sees her three or four times a year. The actor face of Wolverine he thinks that becoming a parent has allowed him to understand his mother better.

I think having children of your own just adds another level of empathy and understanding. And there comes a certain point in life where you have to stop blaming other people for how you feel or for the misfortunes in your life. You can’t spend your life obsessed with what could have been. IS it is something that it prevents you from being thankful for all the wonderful things you have in your life.

The Incredible Wisdom of Hugh Jackman.