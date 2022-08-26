Hugh Jackman refused to be James Bond and this is why

the fame of Hugh Jackman came almost hand in hand Wolverines. He debuted as an actor in 1994, where he participated in some series and plays, however, it was not until 2000, when he premiered X Menthat the actor became known worldwide.

Public attention fell on him almost immediately and from that moment on, the doors of the industry were thrown wide open for him. jackman. After the premiere of the film, the actor was able to enjoy other projects and the proposals continued to appear. And among them came the opportunity to step into the shoes of none other than Bond, james-bond.

It was the year 2002 and the interpreter was preparing to start shooting X Men 2. At that time, the role of james-bond was still in the hands of Pierce Brosnan but the last two movies, The World is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002), had not been very well received by critics. Y Hugh Jackman I thought the same.

Hugh Jackman is one of the actors who refused to be James Bond.

“I received a call from my agent asking if I was interested in Bond. But back then I thought the scripts had become unbelievable and I felt they needed to become more real.” Wolverines. But his agent told him that he would not be able to participate in artistic or creative decisions. Also, he was worried that he wouldn’t have time to do different things and end up pigeonholed if he found himself in the middle of two franchises as big as they are. X Men Y james-bond. So that ended up rejecting the offer.

As for “being typecast in the same type of role”, Hugh Jackman revealed that it ended up happening anyway. The actor played Wolverine/Logan, in a total of nine films and confessed that for a long time, he did not receive job offers that were nothing other than playing a hero or a tough and strong guy. So much so, that the Australian actor even led the saga for a few years Van Helsing.

Related news

Eventually, he was able to shed his character and genre and ended up starring in big critically acclaimed movies like prisoners, Les Miserables, The Greatest Showman, Eddie the Eagle, among others. In addition, he continued to perform as a stage actor and appeared in some television programs.

As for the role of james-bondeveryone knows the story. The British Daniel Craig debuted as agent 007 in the movie Royal Casino in 2006. Interestingly, a couple of years later, in 2009, both Craig What jackmanThey shared a cast in a play, and they became great friends. In recent times, it has even been speculated that Hugh Jackman would be the replacement Daniel Craig After his departure as the British spy, however, both took it upon themselves to deny the rumours.

Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig are great friends.

Currently, the search for the new james-bond is still standing and according to what is being sought, the Australian would not appear on the radar. In any case, we will soon be able to see it on the big screen with the dramatic film The Son. There she shares a cast with big stars like Laura Dern, vanessa kirby Y Anthony Hopkins. It will premiere at Venice Film Festival and will hit theaters in November of this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.