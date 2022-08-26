Entertainment

Hugh Jackman refused to be James Bond and this is why

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 17 3 minutes read

the fame of Hugh Jackman came almost hand in hand Wolverines. He debuted as an actor in 1994, where he participated in some series and plays, however, it was not until 2000, when he premiered X Menthat the actor became known worldwide.

Public attention fell on him almost immediately and from that moment on, the doors of the industry were thrown wide open for him. jackman. After the premiere of the film, the actor was able to enjoy other projects and the proposals continued to appear. And among them came the opportunity to step into the shoes of none other than Bond, james-bond.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 17 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Emily in Paris 3, this is what we will see in the new season

5 mins ago

Mercato: Mbappé’s very dirty blow to Messi

18 mins ago

Most popular Amazon Mexico books to give away today

28 mins ago

The queen of the south season 3 Schedule, characters and plot

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button