Hugh Jackman responds to Bangchan and greets Felix

Hugh Jackman He joined the conversation between his friend and colleague from the Hollywood industry Ryan Reynolds and Bangshan, in response to a tweet about this infamous interaction reported by group leader Stray Kids.

In addition to directly transcribing the lyrics of the K-pop idol, performer Glutton In films based on the Marvel Universe, I send a special greeting to member Felix.

Ryan Reynolds and Bangshan: How Did the Reaction Happen?

It all started after Stray Kids was unveiled on their Unlimited Kingdom Tour. As previously reported, the men’s team chose to be inspired dead Pool For the topic of his stage and this, which caused a stir, came to the translator of Marvel antiheroes.

Ryan Reynolds responded to fan changes and responded to one of them by greeting and tagging the JYP group.

Ryan Reynolds interacts with the Stray Kids performance. Photo: Twitter / @ StaysNewspaper

Later V Live Bangshan Share his enthusiasm in responding from the actor who respects him. Even on social media, he and his group announced their emotions in public.

Post to Stray Kids’ Insta Stories. Photo: Instagram takeover

Ryan Reynolds and his surprise in Bangshan

The interaction continued with multiple surprises from the Hollywood star in a tweet: it was announced new Spend (Stray Kids fan), he showed the gift he would send to the idol, asked him to sign it, and called him the new favorite Australian (for his friend Hugh Jackman).

Shortly thereafter, the 23-year-old idol from Sydney, Australia responded, confirming that her order was on the way along with other Stray Kids products. Also, as a joke, he apologized to Wolverine’s translator for “replacing him”.

Ryan Reynolds sent him to Bangchan. Photo: Twitter acquisition / @ VancityReynolds

Post de Bangchan for Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Twitter captura / @ StrayKids Loading... Advertisements

Hugh Jackman responds to Bangchan

Amid The Stay fans’ enthusiasm for interacting with the stars, Hugh Jackman paid attention to the mention of the singer and rapper, who had previously been admitted as a huge fan of him and Brian Reynolds.

In addition, he made a joke on his Hollywood partner and gave a special greeting to his Australian colleague Felix. Finally he joined the hordes of the Korean group on Instagram as well.

This was his message: “Don’t worry, Bang Chan! I’m only interested in the Stray Kids now that Ryan Reynolds is a fan. It could be a lot. I have to be careful with my Australian colleague! Hey Felix! “

Hugh Jackman became a Stray Kids follower on Instagram. Photo: LR / JYP composition

Felix and Bangshan responded

The idols weren’t far behind and added a new post to this interaction that triggered Stay’s social networking event.

Here’s how the K-pop stars responded to Hugh Jackman’s message: “Ha-ha, thanks for the advice! We will be happy to monitor all our members like him, so we think we will be able to manage it. Acts: Bangchan and Felix. “

Stray Children, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds

Bang Chan is a fan of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

Fans are particularly excited about Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ responses to Bangchan as the idol recently admitted in a Chan’s Room clip that they are his favorite actors.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are friends and fellow actors who play characters from the Marvel Universe. Photo: diffusion

