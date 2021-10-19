Hugh Jackman “Santa Claus” gives € 1,000 to each employee of the boot brand he is testimonial – Corriere.it

Wolverine in Santa Claus version. It would indeed Hugh Jackman the anonymous donor who gave a bonus of 1,300 dollars in cash (just over 1,000 euros) to each of the 900 employees of RMWilliams, the Australian footwear and clothing company whose ambassador and of which until a few months ago he owned 5 % of shares.



Donation in secret Although there is no confirmation on the identity of the benefactor (it has only been said that he is: a former shareholder of RMWilliams who gave the staff the gift in cash), according to the Courier Mail, taken from the Daily Mail, he would be the 51 year old. actor, which would have given a total of almost 1.2 million dollars (about one million euros).

Hugh Jackman on the set of The Front Runner