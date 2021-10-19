Hugh Jackman “Santa Claus” gives € 1,000 to each employee of the boot brand he is testimonial – Corriere.it

Wolverine in Santa Claus version. It would indeed Hugh Jackman the anonymous donor who gave a bonus of 1,300 dollars in cash (just over 1,000 euros) to each of the 900 employees of RMWilliams, the Australian footwear and clothing company whose ambassador and of which until a few months ago he owned 5 % of shares.
Hugh Jackman as Wolverine
Donation in secret
Although there is no confirmation on the identity of the benefactor (it has only been said that he is: a former shareholder of RMWilliams who gave the staff the gift in cash), according to the Courier Mail, taken from the Daily Mail, he would be the 51 year old. actor, which would have given a total of almost 1.2 million dollars (about one million euros).
Hugh Jackman on the set of The Front Runner
Fantastic team
In October 2020 Jackman had taken part in the new advertising spot of the company and the result was nothing short of hilarious: in the video – later published on his Instagram page – the protagonist of X-Men had in fact taken literally the clause to wear. only boots from the Australian company, making himself immortalized sitting on a chair and completely naked. Except – of course – a pair of black RMWilliams ankle boots because I’m in love with them, they are really fantastic.
21 December 2020
