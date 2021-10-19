News

Hugh Jackman “Santa Claus” gives € 1,000 to each employee of the boot brand he is testimonial – Corriere.it

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Wolverine in Santa Claus version. It would indeed Hugh Jackman the anonymous donor who gave a bonus of 1,300 dollars in cash (just over 1,000 euros) to each of the 900 employees of RMWilliams, the Australian footwear and clothing company whose ambassador and of which until a few months ago he owned 5 % of shares.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine
Hugh Jackman as Wolverine


Donation in secret

Although there is no confirmation on the identity of the benefactor (it has only been said that he is: a former shareholder of RMWilliams who gave the staff the gift in cash), according to the Courier Mail, taken from the Daily Mail, he would be the 51 year old. actor, which would have given a total of almost 1.2 million dollars (about one million euros).

Loading...
Advertisements

Hugh Jackman on the set of The Front Runner
Hugh Jackman on the set of The Front Runner

Fantastic team

In October 2020 Jackman had taken part in the new advertising spot of the company and the result was nothing short of hilarious: in the video – later published on his Instagram page – the protagonist of X-Men had in fact taken literally the clause to wear. only boots from the Australian company, making himself immortalized sitting on a chair and completely naked. Except – of course – a pair of black RMWilliams ankle boots because I’m in love with them, they are really fantastic.

21 December 2020 (change December 21, 2020 | 19:05)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

813
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
687
News

Cinema, all films out in October
639
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
585
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
528
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
469
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
461
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
426
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
389
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
315
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top