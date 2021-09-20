Hugh Jackman shares random photos from his phone

What are the phone photos of a Hollywood star? Hugh Jackman answered this question with a post that immediately garnered great media attention.
Hugh Jackman, the post on Instagram
deepening
The Son, the film will star Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern
The Australian actor, born in 1968, he amused the audience by sharing a series of shots contained within his phone; at the moment the post has more than 300,000 likes.
Hugh Michael Jackman, this is the name in the registry office, he decided to show the public the photos present in the roll, telling a glimpse of his life between air travel, dance rehearsals, rays of sunshine and Ryan Reynolds.
Hugh Jackman (PHOTO) wrote: “Why are there always random photos on my phone? It’s like playing catch the mole ”.
Hugh Jackman, the wedding anniversary post
deepening
Hugh Jackman celebrates 25 years of marriage: the actor’s message
A few weeks ago Hugh Jackman celebrated 25 years of marriage with a beautiful declaration of love for Deborra-Lee Furness: “Deb, being married to you is as natural as breathing. From the first moment we met I knew that our destiny would have been to be together. Over the course of our twenty-five years our love has only grown even more ”.
The actor then added: “The fun, the joy and the most exhilarating adventures, the increasing knowledge. I will always be grateful to share our love, our life and our family together. We are only just getting started. Deb, I love you with all my heart ”.