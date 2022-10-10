Hugh Jackman shows himself as he is to his children

VENICE (El Universal) .- For Hugh Jackman, fatherhood is something that has challenged him to constantly learn, such as how to approach his children, a topic that he explores in his new film “The Son”, where he plays a man whose teenage son suffers from depression.

In the film directed by Florian Zeller, which is competing for the Golden Lion in Venice, the director focuses on mental health, a problem to which, in Jackman’s opinion, “no one is immune”.

“The movie shows that love is not enough, because in this movie everyone loves a lot. The truth is that to raise a child you need more than the parents. There are friends, teachers, the rest of the family”, said the actor.

Jackman, who plays Peter in “The Son”, a father who has rebuilt his life after divorcing his wife Kate (Laura Dern) and now, with his new partner (Vanessa Kirby) has just had a son, indicated that he himself She has changed the way she shows herself to the world, especially to her children.

Like his character, who learns that his 17-year-old son Nicholas (played by Zen McGrath) is going through depression, Jackman also lives with the problems of adolescence; He has a 17-year-old son and a 22-year-old son to whom he assures that he shows his vulnerabilities.

“Before, I tried to convey to them that everything was fine. But the truth is that we parents are terrified every day with the decisions we have to make about them, even when we make them a sandwich,” she explained.

What is clear is that for the Australian this role was a gift and it is a job he is proud of, as well as the “most humble role he has had to play”.

“When I read ‘The Son’ I felt like a fire burning through me, a compulsion. It is scary to realize that this role is perfect for you at this point in your life, that you should play it, so I did not hesitate for a second to write to Florian”.

When Zeller received the e-mail he was very surprised. First, he says, because of the humility that the star had in asking him so directly and also because he transmitted that desire and authentic strength.