Hugh Jackman sings the Adventure Time theme song in a viral video

Hugh Jackman and musical notes have always had a particularly positive relationship. This time, the actor sang the Adventure Time theme song fan favorite in a video viral that he posted on his Instagram profile.

As reported by Comic Book, it’s been a long time since Adventure Time turned into a full-fledged series for Nickelodeon in 2010. With more than 280 episodes, the show has won the hearts of its viewers, including Hugh. Jackman. The Greatest Showman star wore an Adventure Time t-shirt and sang the song Bacon Pancakes, sung by Jake in the episode Burning Low.

Adventure Time should have come to its end in 2018 but, in reality, it is continuing thanks to the medium of comics and some special episodes that revisit what happened in the course of the canonical show. These four specials focus their attention on characters such as BMO, Marceline, Princess Bubblegum, Peppermint Butler, Finn and Jake.

The Finn and Jake episodes, by the way, offered a real ending centered around these two characters. At the moment, Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake is also expected to be in the pipeline, which, however, does not yet have an official release date on HBO Max.