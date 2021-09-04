Hugh Jackman, social photo with his mother who abandoned him as a child

Hugh Jackman, the abandonment of the mother

deepening





Hugh Jackman celebrates 25 years of marriage: the actor’s message

“Mom” Jackman wrote in the caption. The Greatest Showman star has talked about hers in the past traumatic childhood, marked by Grace’s departure for the United Kingdom: the woman left her family in Sydney, informing them later by telegram. “I remember the morning she left, the things that remain inside you are strange. I remember that she had some sort of towel around her head and was saying goodbye, it must have been the way she left, “the actor told 60 Minutes, in an interview in 2012.” I went to school and when I came back I didn’t there was no one in the house. The next day a telegram arrived from England. Mom was there. And then it went like this. I don’t think he thought for a second that it would be forever. I guess she was thinking ‘I just need to leave and I’ll be back’. Dad prayed every evening that the mother came back “. Hugh’s father Chris, mother Grace, and four brothers Ralph, Zoe, Sonia and Ian, all emigrated to Australia in 1967 as part of the Ten Pound Poms migration program. After Grace’s departure, Hugh’s parents divorced. Hugh’s two sisters joined Grace while the actor stayed in Sydney with his father and two brothers. Over the years, the X-Men star has slowly managed to rebuild a relationship with her mother.