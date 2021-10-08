Hugh Jackman talks about the possibilities of returning as Wolverine for a Marvel Studios movie

After teasing fans with an Instagram post, Hugh Jackman explained that there are currently no plans for him to return as Wolverine in a Marvel Studios movie.

It’s now been 4 years since the debut of Logan from James Mangold, film dedicated to Wolverine starring Hugh Jackman which has fully convinced critics and audiences (it has been defined by many as one of the best films based on comics), even getting an Oscar nomination in the category “Best non-original screenplay” – an award which it did not win.

17 years after the first X-Men, this film represented the end of a long journey for both Hugh Jackman, who has always given heart and soul to the character, which is part of the Fox mutant saga itself.

It is now since his abandonment to cinecomics that fans dream of his return (perhaps together with Ryan Reynolds, who tried to convince him on several occasions), but the actor has repeatedly closed the door, although in the last period he has published two stories to say the least enigmatic, one of which while he is in the company of the president of Marvel Studios and producer of the X-Men movies Kevin Feige, dating back to 2013.

In a recent interview, the actor talked about the possibilities of returning as Logan in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, explaining that he was never contacted:

I am hearing this from you for the first time, but there is nothing in my email from Kevin Feige, so it means that probably, despite the ideas I might have, nothing is expected.

In another interview, the actor stated instead:

It’s my past. I don’t even want people to feel that way when I say I’m done, it was one of the biggest chapters of my life!

In short, the actor hasn’t changed his mind in the slightest since leaving the role in 2017 and, despite pressure from Ryan Reynolds, he has no plans to make a comeback.

