Hugh Jackman teases fans, ready to return as Wolverine? PHOTO

Hugh Jackman , award-winning actor and star of the iconic Wolverine in the X-Men film saga since 2000, gives fans hope for his return to the screen as the famous mutant. The Australian actor recently posted on his personal Instagram profile a shot in the company of Kevin Feige , film producer and president of Marvel Studios. The photo, published via Instagram Story along with another in which the unmistakable claws of the character stand out, led fans to to assume that there is news on the horizon for the Australian actor who, however, has made it clear in the past that he no longer wants to play that role.

What Hugh Jackman posted

The fans of the X-Men are particularly attentive in these hours to what Hugh Jackman is publishing on his personal Instagram profile: the Australian actor has become the protagonist of a series of online operations that have made fans question his future. Two contents, in particular, are of interest: two photos, visible on Instagram Story, published at close range. In one photo the actor poses in the company of Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios; the second content is a re-sharing of a fan art from the profile of Bosslogic, artist and illustrator with a large following on the net, depicting Wolverine’s claw. In reality, the photo shoot is not recent but dates back to 2013, to be precise at Comic-Con in San Diego, an international convention and unmissable event for fans of comics, video games and multi-genre entertainment where the actor was a guest in quality. as a prominent performer of titles focusing on the Marvel Comics superhero.

Could they be clues regarding a new project by the Australian actor? Fans hope for it, of course. But it is also possible that it is a fleeting moment of melancholy, a tribute by Hugh Jackman to the character who has given him so much success and enormous visibility, a considerable phase of his career which he has said goodbye anyway, as confirmed by his statements. of the last years.