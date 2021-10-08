Hugh Jackman tells Forbes about his Laughing Man Coffee Company

“I had no intention of starting a coffee company, but I saw an opportunity to make a difference in the world with exceptional coffee that supports the communities that grow it.” To tell is Hugh Jackman, which in 2011 he founded, together with David Steingard, former assistant district attorney, Laughing Man Coffee Company, a New York based company. The actor was one of the first to invest in the online sale of coffee, before the acquisition by Keurig. Even during the pandemic, Laughing Man Coffee and Tea Company products and its two New York cafes, in Tribeca and on Wall Street, remained very popular.

Meanwhile, Jackman, along with his wife, actress Deborra-Lee Furness, continues on a mission to support new visionaries. His speech on the importance of promoting emerging indigenous artists at the G’Day USA American Australian Association Arts Gala, which this year took place in virtual format, went viral online. Hugh Jackman is very active both in the theater – he will be on Broadway in the musical The Music Man, which should begin on December 20 and officially open on February 10, 2022 – both at the cinema: the trailer for his new film has recently been released, Reminiscence, which will be available for streaming on Hbo Max in September. He received rave reviews for his latest film, Bad Education, which tells a story of school fraud that really happened. Very popular for his of the mutant Wolverine in the movie saga X-Men, Jackman has also been able to distinguish himself as a philanthropic entrepreneur.

“When I was a kid, one night I sat next to my father, an accountant, who raised me and my brothers in Australia,” he recalls. “My mother had left for England, from which my parents had emigrated. We saw the Oscars together on TV. It was a difficult moment for us and that ceremony gave us a little joy and lightness, among the thousand problems we had to face. Suddenly I said to him with conviction: ‘Dad, we’ll make it! I’ll be there one day! ‘. He laughed, but I was very determined: I knew that, one day, I would solve our precarious financial situation once and for all ”.

Hugh studied journalism at the University of Technology in Sydney, then devoted himself to acting and singing. He met his wife on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli. She was thirteen years older than him, they married in 1996 and adopted two children. They have been very close ever since. Hugh admits that he owes his father, a hard worker and his “rock”, as he affectionately calls him, his values: the family, which comes first, but also the dedication to the profession and the intent to invest in projects that can helping those less fortunate. At the moment, Laughing Man Coffee and Tea Company has producers in Ethiopia, Colombia and Peru. Hugh Jackman has long been a supporter of microcredit and has been a spokesperson for Muhammad Yunus, one of its pioneers, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006.

How did you decide to found Laughing Man Coffee Company?

In 2009 I took a business trip for World Vision to Ethiopia, together with my wife Deb, and met a young farmer and coffee grower. His name was Dukale and he had six children. We have made a documentary on its history, Dukale’s Dream. He was working to try to rescue his family from poverty. I understood immediately that I wanted to do something. Today, thanks also to the Keurig technological production system, we have been able to make millions of people experience the excellence of Dukale coffee.

What is your vision?

Our mission is to provide high quality coffee and support the farmers who produce it. We also want to empower coffee farming communities through fair trade, leading to improved conditions for workers. The name of my company was inspired by the contagious laughter and endless optimism of Dukale, who, despite having very little, was able to enjoy the little joys of life, stay positive, seek solutions and keep fighting instead. to break down. Every purchase of our products, like 100% of my profits, contributes to the Laughing Man Foundation, which helps global farming communities, funds education programs for children and youth and community development, as well as supporting social entrepreneurs across the country. world.

You are particularly keen that your business is also, above all, sustainable.

Our coffees guarantee farmers fair compensation for the excellent product they bring to market. At the same time, they promote agricultural practices that protect the land and sustainable growth. Our organic coffee is part of our commitment to ensure the health of people and the planet and to promote a sustainable lifestyle around the world. We were even among the first to create fully recyclable pods – an incredible milestone that we illustrated at a meeting at Austin’s Sxsw in 2018.

What did you learn in your job as an entrepreneur?

I know I have the power of fame to make a difference, but I also know I can’t do it alone. Real change takes place thanks to everyone’s contribution and requires a good team, which shares the same values. I am also, by nature, very competitive: I wanted to create something innovative that people liked. I knew that my name would not be enough, but that the product had to be good and of the highest quality, as well as capable of creating a positive impact on workers, on the condition of the world and on environmental protection.

Did you find it difficult in the beginning?

We decided we should start small and only expand later if the business went well. It took time to find our way. Economics has always interested me, since I was a boy, and I have dedicated myself to market research, marketing, advertising, distribution. I sought the advice and advice of those who had more experience than me in this field. And I knew the coffee had to be good, indeed great, or we wouldn’t survive in New York. I wanted a special place: I chose a favorite coffee for many actors when they weren’t famous yet, like Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep. The place had closed and it was very small, a room. We picked it up and put a lot of emphasis on service, which had to be full of positive energy.

How do you see the evolution of the business, based on the experience you have accumulated?

The winning choices will be those based on innovative technology and eco-sustainable choices. People are increasingly keen to know where what they buy and eat comes from, how they wear and consume, and how it is produced. I am convinced that companies must offer total transparency and social responsibility to be credible and reliable.

What are your tips for achieving success?

It is essential to have consistency and not be discouraged by rejection and disappointment. Persistence, focus and discipline in pursuing one’s goals and carrying them out are just as important. Anyone who has an idea should try to make it happen. Insecurities must be abandoned: it does not matter if you are eighteen or seventy, you must believe in yourself. Now, in particular, social media and digital platforms offer many more opportunities. And even if you fail, you will know that you have tried and, above all, you will have learned something. In life, every experience counts and must be treasured. Another principle I believe in is appreciating what you have. I am grateful that I was successful as an actor, but to the same extent that I grew up in Australia: I got free medical care, education and drinking water. They may seem obvious, but many don’t have them. It is important never to forget this. I understood this when, as a Sydney city boy, I spent three months working with Aboriginal communities, with whom I continue to be in contact. It was a journey that changed my life. My wife and I always try to remind our children, because we want them to grow up aware. After all, they are our future.