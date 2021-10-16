News

Hugh Jackman thanks for the birthday wishes and responds to Ryan Reynolds’ video

How much fun they make us Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman? The two actors have given birth to a “feud” that has been going on on social media for some years, and Jackman’s 53rd birthday certainly could not go unnoticed.

October 12 Jackman he has celebrated his birthday and has received many wishes from family, friends and fans. Among them was obviously Ryan Reynolds, which could very well be tagged in all three categories, which he made a video on TikTok where he showed everyone the socks with Jackman’s face printed on them. With the soundtrack of The Greatest Showman in the background and the caption “Socks to be Hugh” you can see the video at the bottom of the news.

So, of course, when Jackman has registered a thank you video for sending him love and support, he mentioned Reynolds:

“I know there have been a lot of messages on Ryan’s post of him wearing socks with my face on and wondering where to find them. Um … you can’t find them anywhere because he made them himself. I know, it’s just very sad. But anyway, I guess you can just ask him. He could give you a pair or give you the ones he wore. “

The TikTok video seems to have inspired many fans to want their own Hugh socks, in response to Jackman’s recent video, Reynolds he said: “I sewed a Hugh Jackman turtleneck, tights. You’ll love it.”

These two love to make fun of each other so much they may never end. The actors met while filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Unfortunately we will never see their road trip on Wolverine / Deadpool, but we hope they continue to delight us with these curtains!

We leave you with our Free Guy con review Reynolds protagonist and 5 roles rejected by Jackman, including also James Bond.

