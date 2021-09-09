Hugh Jackman thanks the fans after the support he received for his father’s death

The father of the star Hugh Jackman he died a few days ago at the age of 84 and the actor had announced him full of pain on his social channels. Today, however, he wanted to thank from a distance all those among his fans and not who have sent him messages of support and support in this terrible mourning.

Jackman then posted a video on his Instagram profile in which he raises the glass and makes a toast to his father. In the caption he added: “Thanks to all of you for your messages. I am very grateful to you for the love you have sent and for your prayers. I drink to dad“.

By a tragic twist of fate, the Hollywood star’s father disappeared on the day dedicated to the traditional Father’s Day (which in Australia, Jackman’s birthplace, as well as in New Zealand, is celebrated on the first Sunday of September): “In the early hours of Father’s Day (in Australia), my father passed away peacefully “wrote Jackman on Instagram.” And while I am gripped by deep sadness, I am filled with gratitude and love. My father was, in a word, extraordinary. He dedicated his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray that he is at peace with God now“.

Hugh Jackman is currently in Italian cinemas with the film Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, debut in the feature film by Lisa Joy (co-author of Westworld) and which also sees in the cast the presence of Rebecca Ferguson (who we will see again in the next film by Mission: Impossible). Jackman is currently busy in filming The Son with Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby. For some time there has been talk of a possible return as Wolverine for Marvel Studios.