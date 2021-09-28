Hugh Jackman, the ex-Wolverine performer exhausted from a too intense dance [VIDEO]

Days from Wolverine for Hugh Jackman they are definitely finished. The Australian actor “hung up his claws” and said goodbye to his iconic role 3 years ago, with the highly acclaimed film Logan directed by James Mangold. Since then, he has dedicated himself to other projects, many of which are closer to his passion for dancing and singing.

In addition to the part in the movies about X-Men and in the stand alone dedicated to his character, Hugh Jackman in his career has taken part in musicals thanks to which he has enjoyed considerable success: above all of course The Boy from Oz, which in 2004 earned him a prestigious one Tony Award. In the cinema, however, he is remembered for Les Misérables, which earned him one Oscar nomination for Best Actor and a Golden Globe win, and for The Greatest Showman. His artistic interest is continuing him even now, to work on the production of The Music Man, revival of the famous 1957 Broadway musical.

In an interview a few months ago, the actor – who recently moved fans with a letter to his wife – said that this was the first musical I’ve ever done, dating back to the years of high school. So it’s only natural that he is giving everything for the part, with intense workouts. The proof is a video that Hugh Jackman himself shared on Twitter, showing himself exhausted on the ground after a particularly grueling tap. Lying on the floor and out of breath, he says:

“I want to do a new kind of advertising: how to lose 22 pounds in one day by tap dancing. You wake up at 3 in the morning and you’re like clickity-clack, clickity-clack and you do it all day, all day … “

The enthusiasm for the part is evident, despite the fatigue. The actor in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel had also revealed that he was following some dance classes on Zoom: «Sometimes it’s humiliating. There are about 70 people in the class and I don’t turn on my video but watch others and there are about 68 young girls and then me. I think: ‘It’s weird isn’t it? It’s strange’“.

Fans of the dancer and singer Hugh Jackman probably don’t care, only the result counts. To see it, Broadway fans will still have to wait: the debut of The Music Man was expected in autumn 2020, but the pandemic has postponed everything until May 30, 2021. On the big screen, however, the actor will certainly return with new film by Florian Zeller, sequel to that The Father who just triumphed at the Oscars.

Photo: Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

