Hugh Jackman: “The first time I went to the cinema I was traumatized”

Born in 1968, the Australian Hugh Jackman is among the actors more appreciated in the contemporary cinema scene and beyond. Active both on the big screen and in the theater, especially in the interpretation of musicals, Hugh Jackman has covered particularly evocative roles; among which, above all, that of the mutant Wolverine in the film saga of the X-Men. Hugh Jackman’s career has often seen him at the center of highly successful films, for which he scored numerous awards particularly coveted in the world of cinema and the constant applause of audiences and critics. In short, given theimmense attitude of the actor, it seems clear that Hugh Jackman nurtures, first and foremost, a great passion for cinema. It seems, however, that the actor remained traumatized the first time I set foot in a room. In this article, we have reported his words.

The traumatic experience of Hugh Jackman in the cinema

The first meeting with the main passion that, perhaps at a later time or, immediately, will define the person you intend to become, may not always be a ‘happy experience. A striking example is Hugh Jackman who recently spoke about his first time in the cinema, when he went to see a movie that left him deeply traumatized. For Jackman, the baptism of fire occurred with The Wizard of Oz, film directed by Victor Fleming. Hugh Jackman who, we remember, is one of the most famous stars love as an audience and critics, he brought characters of great depth to the screen; always standing out for brilliance And charisma.

The Australian interpreter recalled the anecdote concerning his first time in the projection room, dating back to when he was just a child. That day, Hugh went to the cinema with his family. Regarding the experience, the actor revealed: “The first movie I ever saw in theaters was The Wizard of Oz. I was in Terrigal “. The actor made a small recording on the place where, as a child, he spent the summer holidays with the family. Moving on, however, Hugh Jackman explained: “We went to see this movie and all I remember was the monkey scene at the end. I came out so terrified that I hid behind my father’s feet. I hid and cried. That experience deeply traumatized me “.

The actor’s memory

As mentioned, Hugh Jackman hasn’t happy memories of his first time in the cinema. Nonetheless, the impact with the strong images of Fleming’s work may have triggered something in his unconscious, given how things went then. During the interview, however, the interpreter spoke of the evil Witch of the West, played by Margaret Hamilton. Regarding the character, the interpreter revealed that he stayed that way shaken from having had a lot of nightmares about the film and, in particular, the character of Hamilton.

Be that as it may, in the prime of his style, the Australian actor wanted to end the memory joking so: “I haven’t slept for the next five years. I am probably still suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder due to the film “. With hindsight, we can say that cinema has given many satisfactions to Jackman to let him forget this misadventure.