Hugh Jackman, the unreleased spot for the film “Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence”

“Nothing is more addictive than the past” and to find out, just over a week is missing now. In fact, it will arrive at the cinema on August 26th “Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence “, Warner Bros. Pictures’ new action thriller, directed and written by Lisa Joy, making her feature film directorial debut. The protagonists of the film are Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson And Thandiwe Newton.

Hugh Jackman in “Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence”: the plot

Hugh Jackman plays Nick Bannister, “a private detective of the mind who manages to delve into the dark and fascinating world of his clients’ past, helping them to access lost memories ”reads the official synopsis of the film.

Bannister lives and works in Miami, but his life changes when he meets one new customer, Mae, played by Rebecca Ferguson, who has lost an item. From investigation to dangerous obsession the step is short.

And “as Bannister struggles to investigate disappearance from But it is, discovers one conspiracy violent and in the end it will have to answer the question: how far can we go to hold on to the people we love? ”.

In the cast of the film also Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan and Nico Parker. Director Lisa Joy, co-creator and executive producer of the HBO series “Westworld – Where Anything Is Allowed”, brought with her for this feature film various collaborators of his team creative, such as the director of the photography Paul Cameron, lo set designer Howard Cummings, il fitter Mark Yoshikawa and the composer Ramin Djawadi.

