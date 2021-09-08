Hugh Jackman: «The Wizard of Oz, the first movie I saw. After, years of nightmares »- Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The actor posted a video about his frightening childhood experience. Left terrified by some scenes today likely to suffer from post traumatic stress disorder

The first film seen as children often has an epochal importance, especially for those who then decide to make acting their profession. In the case of Hugh Jackman, however, his first time in the cinema had such terrifying consequences that he had nightmares for years. “The first movie I saw in my life was ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in Terrigal (the seaside town in New South Wales where he went on holiday with his family every year, ed). All I remember was the final scene with the monkey. ‘

The 52-year-old Australian actor revealed this in a video posted on Instagram and presented by the hashtag #fromwhaticanremember. Reveal. "I was so terrified of it that I hid behind my father's feet all the time, so I could stay hidden and cry. It was a real torture. '

The memory of that sequence that was so frightening for him did not leave him for a long time. “Because of that movie, I couldn’t sleep for five years because I was having nightmares – added the protagonist of the series “X-Men” -. Honestly, it’s a miracle that he came out and I probably still suffer from PTSD from that film“. A couple of weeks ago Jackman had instead shared another video also on Instagram, in which he challenged his wife Deborra-Lee to backgammon. “Honey, I was lucky, I don’t really know how I managed to win “, the actor joked at the end of the clip, titled “Very competitive ?!”, before hiding behind a column of his house in the West Village in New York (where he has lived since 2008) to escape the wrath of his defeated wife.