Hugh Jackman to Ryan Reynolds: “Hire me for Deadpool 3”

Hugh Jackman asks Ryan Reynolds for a part in Deapool 3 through … a policeman!

On Twitter Hugh Jackman posted a video asking a Ryan Reynolds a part in the waiting Deadpool 3. The absurd thing? He didn’t ask directly, but he gave the floor to a policeman.

In a 34-second clip we see the actor being approached by a NYPD officer, a cop named John Dobkowski. After Jackman realizes that he has not been stopped for breaking the law, but by a simple fan, he decides to have some fun behind his friend and colleague Reynolds, with whom he has been carrying on a funny “feud” for years, very popular on the web. Hey, Ryan. You have to hire this guy [Jackman] in Deadpool 3, even if it’s only for a ten-minute cameo. Would be great”, says the policeman in the video. “That movie will be so beautiful, fantastic, it will blow the box office”. Dombrowski concludes his message with a “threat” to the person concerned, Ryan Reynolds: “If you don’t, I will fine you when you are in New York City”.

“Agent Dobkowski is giving some incredibly smart job advice for @VancityReynolds”, wrote Hugh Jackman in the Twitter post.

Read also – Deadpool: Ryan Reynold would like movies 3, 4 and 5 to be a trilogy

Arrived in theaters in 2016, Deadpool introduced to the public the famous long-tongue masked mercenary, played by Reynolds. A mercenary seeking revenge after a scientific experiment gone awry has left him permanently disfigured. The film garnered a solid fan base, box office success and critical acclaim. In 2018 the sequel came out. The third installment of the franchise is currently in the works. Will Jackman be there? All that remains is to wait to find out. The actor, being a close friend of Reynolds, has already had cameos in his previous films.


