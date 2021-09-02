Hugh Jackman turned down a role in Doctor Strange 2

The second chapter dedicated to Doctor Strange, the famous supreme sorcerer of the Marvel world, is perhaps one of the most anticipated films of the entire MCU Phase 4 and when such a product creates a lot of hype, you have different information every day.

The latest rumor about Doctor Strange 2 would talk about the possibility to see Hugh Jackman again in his hugely popular role as Wolverine, starring from 2000 with Bryn Singer’s X-Men to 2017 with James Mangold’s Logan – The Wolverine. According to a Twitter user, in fact, the superhero had to clash during the film against Wanda Maximoff, which will never happen.

Wolverine vs Wanda: a fight that won’t happen in Doctor Strange 2

From Twitter it would appear that Jackman, so, would have had serious contact with Kevin Feige who wanted him against Scarlett Witch in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. Daniel Richtman, influencer very connected to Marvel Studios, seems to have confirmed these rumors but would also confirm the fact that Hugh Jackman has turned down the job.

“Last year I heard that Hugh Jackman’s performance in Logan wasn’t going to be his last as the character. That’s because Marvel Studios wanted him to fight Wanda (who was going to fuck him) in Doctor Strange 2. But apparently things didn’t turn out that way. “

Let’s face it, it would have been great to see him again in the role we all loved him especially in the MCU, perhaps alongside Deadpool in his next film (as Ryan Reynolds, the interpreter of the talkative mercenary in the Fox and Disney universe, has wanted for years) . But Jackman has always hinted that after his last appearance in Logan – The Wolverine (2017) he would hang his claws on a nail..

Other rumors of the week see instead Charles Xavier joining the MCU instead of Wolverine again in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. Movie Scope, in fact, it would have signaled the presence of Patrick Stweart within the film (and not that of James McAvoy, the interpreter of the new X-Men lineup from Fox). The 81-year-old actor also played Professor X for 17 years alongside Hugh Jackman, but perhaps Kevin Feige was more persuasive in this case.

RUMOR: Marvel wanted Hugh Jackman to reprise his role as Wolverine for DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS to face off against Wanda but it didn’t end up happening. (Street: @ViewerAnon & @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/M2TnT8IPHU – Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) August 27, 2021

We all look forward to the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to the MCU given the enormous skill of the actor in that role and maybe the close friendship with Ryan Reynolds could help us. Just wait for the release of the film with Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of Doctor Strange and with Elizabeth Olsen in the role of Scarlett Witch in anticipation for the March 25, 2022.

Source [The Direct], [Movie Scope]