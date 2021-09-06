Hugh Jackman updates fans on his health condition after the biopsy [VIDEO]

Hugh Jackman already in the past he had to face some health problems. The actor and interpreter of Wolverine in the X-Men saga had skin cancer, one of those diseases that always risks recurring periodically and in a more aggressive form than the last time it was revealed.

The Australian star, meanwhile, has taken steps to keep his health under control by undergoing constant tests and, in the past few hours, he wanted to update his fans after the last biopsy.

“I update you on my biopsy: it was inconclusive. It means they haven’t been able to understand enough – writes Jackman on his Instagram profile – That said, the worst case scenario is a basal cell carcinoma. So at the end of the shoot I’ll be back in control. I know I’m repetitive and that I will probably continue to be … But please, always check yourself and use sunscreen. Thank you all for your support, I see all your comments and stories “, wrote Jackman on Instagram, addressing fans with a video.

The 52-year-old has been battling the disease since 2013. Since then he has undergone five surgeries to remove the cancer from his face. Basal cell cancer is the most common among skin cancers as an incidence on the global population.

Jackman recently shared some photos on his Instagram profile that raised the hopes of those he would like to see the X-Men in the Marvel UniverseThe two worlds have so far been separated: the X-Men franchise (and even the word mutants) has been in the hands of Fox for 20 years and the MCU has nothing left but to take a few characters in common, such as Wanda and Pietro Maximoff, and make them mere augmented humans with no kinship to Magneto. However, things could change after the acquisition of Fox by the Disney / Marvel.

