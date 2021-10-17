News

Hugh Jackman, version of Santa Claus: “A thousand euros for 900 employees”

From Wolverine to Santa Claus the step is short, especially in mid December. Hugh Jackman disassemble the claws of the Marvel hero and wears the Red Hat of the darling of children. According to reports from the Courier Mail, in fact the actor of X-Men would have donated 1300 dollars (about 1070 euros) to each of the 900 employees from RM Williams, a footwear and apparel brand of which it is currently celebrity endorsement.

Until last October, Hugh also owned 5% of the shares of the brand of Adelaide: an important detail for connect the dots of this story. «The donation to the company’s workers came from a former shareholder, who preferred to stay anonymous», Writes the Australian newspaper, convinced that it is Jackman. “He delivered his personal cash gift, without revealing his identity “.

A gesture which recalls – albeit on a larger scale – that of Fedez, which last week donated just one thousand euros to five strangers in trouble. However, it was much greater the present – spoiled in mid-November – that George Clooney did in 2013 to his folks 14 friends more expensive: a million dollars each. Jack, according to a quick calculation, would have paid out just under one million euros.

On the other hand the feeling between Jackman and the employees of the brand it is well known. Two months ago, for example, the Hollywood star he shot a commercial where he pulled out his own more ironic soul acting naked, with his feet only a pair of boots: «Don’t take it literally the clause of the contract where it says that you have to wear just boots RM Williams », jokes his interlocutor at the desk.

The actor, 52 years old just turnedi, pretends not to understand and shows his physique to scream. Shoulders, pectorals, but also so much heart.

