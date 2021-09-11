Hugh Jackman wants to return to the MCU with Wolverine

Hugh Jackman confirmed the rumors about protagonist of the X-Men , will join the MCU like Wolverine . Jackman became synonymous with the X-Men character after playing the mutant for nearly 20 years. Jackman has since retired from playing Wolverine, with his character dying at the end of 2017’s Logan.

While Jackman’s days as Wolverine seem to have come to an end, the X-Men franchise isn’t going away anytime soon. After numerous delays, New Mutants last year ended Fox’s X-Men series on a low note. Kevin Feige confirmed at SDCC 2019 that the X-Men would be introduced to the MCU and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is the only character not to have been rebooted after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. In recent years, there has been speculation as to who would replace Jackman as Wolverine. But now it looks like Marvel may not need to hire a new actor.

Hugh Jackman and his return as Wolverine

Previously, Jackman had stated that with the introduction if the X-Men in the MCU, he would go on to play Wolverine. When he made that comment in 2017, it seemed unlikely that the X-Men would be involved in theMCU as the rights to the X-Men were still owned by Fox. Now that the mutants joining the MCU are a reality, Jackman’s wish could come true if Disney were to hire him.

Even though Disney is rebooting the X-Men characters, Jackman’s return shouldn’t be ruled out. Fans likening a new actor to Jackman will be inevitable if Disney decides to rephrase his character. Hiring Jackman would not only prevent potential backlash, it would also be a safe bet for House of Mouse. Marvel has even gotten ready with an easy way to bring Jackman back with Loki that introduces the concept of the multiverse and alternate timelines. On the other hand, Logan had a real goodbye in 2017, so it might be better to cast a fresh face. Disney is still a long way from implementing the superhero team into the MCU, so it may take some time for the studio to announce who will play Wolverine this time around.