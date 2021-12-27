News

Hugh Jackman went viral on Twitter following his praise of reservations in show business

Hugh Jackman strikes right at the heart of the matter

Hugh Jackman is an Australian actor who is a real myth not only for lovers of the seventh art, but also for the staunch supporters and admirers of the world of theater and television. Jackman is in fact an all-round artist capable of really embodying the most varied characters on completely different media. Known primarily for embodying the character of Wolverine within the choral films of X-Men and in the stand-alone films dedicated to the mutant, the star has recently returned to his beloved Broadway having already done 15 shows. This time, specifically on December 20, the artist debuted with The Music Man, which was initially scheduled for October 15, 2020, but the coronavirus outbreak has slowed plans considerably.

These days, Hugh Jackman went viral after a speech he made during the premiere of The Music Man where in particular he praised the figures who are often marginalized in the entertainment world or the substitutes (all of which was reported by ComicBook). Often, specifically in the theatrical world, it happens that an interpreter has a problem and is replaced by another, who perhaps has a reduced reputation and who is often not adequately remembered.

Precisely with this Broadway show it happened that the co-star of the show, the famous Sutton Foster, tested positive for covid and was changed to Kathy Voytko at the last minute. The actress in question, who was ready for many other roles in this event, took the commitment with enthusiasm, doing an excellent job and Hugh Jackman wanted to remember her commitment and that of all the substitutes who are often figures a little marginalized. Here are some tweets that have highlighted the sincere commitment of the actor who is not the first time he has indulged in beautiful and exciting speeches.

