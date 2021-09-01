Hugh Jackman Wolverine final farewell: “I know it’s over”

End of an era for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the historical protagonists, most loved by the public, recently gave flat rate for a hypothetical new chapter. The superhero in these is Wolverine, interpreted by Hugh Jackman. The Australian actor, who has lent the face on ten different occasions on the big screen to the mutant belonging to the X Men, he finally said goodbye to the role. After sharing a fan-art, made by BossLogic – who had previously worked with Marvel – and a photo with Kevin Feige on their Instagram profile, many had hoped for Wolverine’s fate. Misplaced hopes, however, according to Jackman’s words.

goodbye to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine

From 2000 to 2018 he played the role of Wolverine for ten films, distributed on the big screen. Now, Hugh Jackman is ready to say goodbye to the legendary mutant forever X Men. And he declared it himself, on the occasion of a recent interview, held to promote Reminiscence – Fragments from the past, coming out next August 26. Guest on Jake Hamilton’s show, Jake’s Takes, the Australian interpreter who made his James immortal “Logan“Howlett / Wolverine, has clarified the various rumors about the Marvel Multiverse, especially the famous mutant.

During the conversation with Hamilton, Hugh Jackman has therefore resolved any doubts about a possible future of Wolverine, stating: “I am hearing this for the first time from you and in my inbox I have nothing from Kevin Feige so any ideas I may have, it’s probably not an option.“As if that weren’t enough, he went on to say goodbye definitively to his character, for whom he spent words full of nostalgia:”Let’s face it, before we started Logan we had an idea of ​​what it was going to be. We knew, more or less, what it would become. And I think it’s over. Knowing it would be thereto my latest ‘season‘it helped me a lot and I gave it my all. He is a character that I carry in my heart, but I know it’s over. ” Nothing to do, therefore: for Marvel it is the end of an era.

