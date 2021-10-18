Hugh Jackman, Wolverine’s jacket up for auction to support show business workers

The film industry, like so many other sectors, has been severely tested in the last year, marked by the pandemic. It is in fact a world made up not only of millionaire stars, but also of many workers who, with production stopped, are struggling to make ends meet. Hugh Jackman, like many colleagues, he is trying to do something for them.

On April 28, as reported by Deadline, an auction is scheduled, the proceeds of which will be donated to The Actor’s Fund, an organization that supports artists and show business workers. They will be fought over by the valuable participants memorabilia of movie and show business stars, like a Wolverine jacket coming right out of the closet of Hugh Jackman.

The actor, also famous for his fun social challenges with Ryan Reynolds, is still very attached to the role of Wolverine, although his career now takes place on other tracks, as we can see in the trailer for Reminiscence, directed by Lisa Joy (Westworld).

Loading... Advertisements

Other items up for auction include a banjo signed by Steve Martin, a pair of glasses by Elton John, a Dolce & Gabbana dress worn by Glenn Close on the occasion of a red carpet and a collection of books signed by Julie Andrews.

“I asked my friends and colleagues on stage and screen to support this significant auction and the response has been extraordinary.” stated the actress Christine Baranski, which collaborates at the auction with The Actor’s Fund and Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers. “The Actors ‘Fund provided a’lifeline really needed by our industry and his work is nothing short of miraculous. “