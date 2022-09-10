Hugh Jackman would be banned from working with Angelina Jolie

When Hugh Jackman met Deborralee Furness, he fell in love immediately. It was 1995, and the Australian entered the cast of the Australian series Corelli. The actress, who at that time had already promised never to have a romantic relationship with a colleague again, drew sighs from everyone on set, and Jackman, who was shy and also had a relationship, decided to distance himself from her. During a dinner, and faced with the question of her distance, he decided to tell her what he felt.

“Look, I like you but I’ll get over it,” the actor recalled in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, but to his surprise, the actress admitted that she liked him too. Their four-month courtship ended in marriage. Deborra and Hugh were married in Melbourne on April 11, 1996.

The Australian actors have been married for 26 years, and for them the age difference, she is 13 years older than him, has never been an obstacle to their happiness as a couple. ´Wolverine’ and his wife, who had two losses, adopted two children, Oscar Maximilliam in 2000 and Ava Eliot in 2005. It is very common to see them enjoying relaxed plans, among which are going for a walk with their pets.

(See also: They tricked Ryan Reynolds with a ‘dress code’ from a party and the result is epic)

Hugh Jackman and Deborra- Lee Furness: these are the rules of their marriage

In several interviews, the Australian actor has said that in his home there are immovable rules for the marriage to work. The main commandments in his house consist of not spending more than two weeks without seeing each other, either for a shoot or for commitments inherent to the profession. The other has to do with not accepting jobs simultaneously.

Getty Images

During an interview that the Australian couple gave to Australia Today, an ‘additional clause’ came to light. In the middle of the conversation, Deborra was asked if there was any actress with whom her husband was forbidden to act. Immediately, the also director and producer, replied, “I told her agent that she was not allowed to work with Angelina. I’m sure she is a very nice woman and she loves everything she does at the United Nations for adoption. I’m just kidding”.

Although the actress clarified that the ‘condition’ of not working with Angelina Jolie has never existed for her husband, thousands of netizens dedicated themselves to analyzing his words. Among the speculations that occurred, it was mentioned that, precisely, Jolie starred, along with Brad Pitt, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, an action film that premiered in 2005.

(You are also interested in: Angelina Jolie sued Brad Pitt for more than 250 million euros: “Revenge War”)

In those days, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston, but in the middle of filming, he fell in love with his co-star. Brad and Jen, who had been married for 5 years, separated, and the heartthrob moved on with Angelina, adoptive mother of Pax, Maddox and Zahara, With whom he had three biological children, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, he married and then starred in one of the most scandalous divorces in Hollywood.

Hugh Jackman wanted to get out of the way of his wife’s statements and downplay them, because also in a joking tone. “We have been married for 20 years. We have a few rules, and we have found a balance. As for what she said, as long as she doesn’t work with Brad Pitt, everything is fine.”