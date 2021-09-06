Hugh Jackman, X-Men actor’s father has died: “I hope he rests in peace now”

Hugh Jackman, best known for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise, has chosen Twitter to announce that his father, Christopher John Jackman, died at the age of 84, the same day Australia is celebrating Father’s Day.

The Australian actor, according to an anonymous source, had returned home last June to spend time with his old man. “Today in the early hours of Father’s Day, my father died in peace. I am deeply sad, but also full of gratitude and love. My father was, in a word, extraordinary. He dedicated his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray because he is now at peace with God. “Wrote Jackman in the post caption which also features a photo of his father.

“My father is my rock. It is from him that I learned all about loyalty, trustworthiness, being present day after day, whatever happens“, said Hugh during an interview in 2012. For Father’s Day 2018, however, the star shared a post on Instagram:”Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me to respect everyone“.

“He educated me and taught me to always be guided by my passions. It taught me to never stop growing and learning“concluded Hugh Jackman.”It taught me to work hard and to realize that preparation is the basis for success. I love you dad! “.