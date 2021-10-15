Hugh Jackman’s anger, claws and blood

The iconic mutant Wolverine, one of the most famous and appreciated X-Men ever, during its long publishing history (which began in 1974 on the pages of The Incredible Hulk) has been able to fascinate a huge number of readers both for his gruff character and his fighting skills as well as for his mysterious past, finally revealed in the successful story Wolverine: origins.

The clawed Canadian mutant has also met success in the cinema, since his appearance in the first X-Men film, released in the 2000s under the direction of Bryan Singer, and then appeared in many other films dedicated to the most famous mutants of the house. Marvel also as a lone hero.

In this special we will try to retrace the parable of one of the most loved X-Men ever trying to analyze in detail all the most successful aspects (but also the least ones) related to his film appearances.

The classic trilogy and spin-offs

View the great popularity of Logan / Wolverine (also often known by people totally unrelated to the world of comics), Singer himself has decided to focus massively on his figure within the various films starring the mutants, in an attempt to create a strong empathic bond with the viewer .

In the first film, in fact, Logan finds himself completely disoriented and in disarray, unable to remember his past due to an unspecified trauma that will lead him, in the course of the various films, to gradually reconstruct his dramatic personal history.

The character, temperamentally very multifaceted, in the original trilogy (as well as in the numerous subsequent films) is in fact a real outsider, welcomed by Charles Xavier in the X-Mansion and later promoted to the role of teacher, even though Wolverine himself has always struggled to integrate into the social dynamics of the school.

Logan, however, despite his gruff manner and innate aggression, in his increasingly dangerous missions alongside the X-Men begin to understand the intrinsic value of friendship and mutual respect, taking action in the first person to help the students most in difficulty even going so far as to repel the onslaught of numerous enemies within the school, such as in the iconic military attack sequence in X-Men 2.

His own deep emotional bond with Jean Gray (played in the original trilogy by Famke Janssen), led him to make tremendously difficult choices, as in X-Men – Final Conflict, in which Wolverine finds himself forced to face his beloved to avoid the end of the world.

The mutant is so deeply tormented, closer in reality to the figure of the anti-hero, in continuous conflict first of all with himself and his most bestial and dark side, capable of awakening in the most disparate moments.

Despite the great importance reserved for him in the original trilogy, the character still had the opportunity to make himself known even better by the spectators through the numerous spin-offs dedicated to him, starting with X-Men origins – Wolverine, which arrived in theaters in 2009.

The numerous stand alone dedicated to the mutant, although capable of generating considerable box office receipts, have however proved to be often not up to par with early X-Men movies, due to a sometimes simplistic character development and the choice, not so enlightened in reality, not to focus even on the most ferocious and brutal side, a fundamental aspect of his personality, especially in relation to the Arma X project.

The same brief flashbacks present in Singer’s films that portray a bewildered Wolverine, distraught and feral (moreover unable to distinguish friends and enemies), they managed to describe his personality better than what was seen in the entire first spin-off dedicated to him, as well as The immortal, a film once again unable to bring the character into perfect focus despite the enormous source material to draw from (both filmic and paper).

The prequel trilogy and Logan

Loading... Advertisements

Given the great popularity of the X-Men brand, in 2011 it was decided to set a new stylistic course showing the most famous mutants of the Marvel house in a new guise, thus focusing on the origins of the various most famous characters of the saga and on their profound introspective changes, managing in a satisfactory way to rejuvenate the entire brand with numerous interesting ideas.

Wolverine, albeit no longer central to the prequel films, was however the protagonist of some successful cameos, able to wink at fans by exploiting the comic register (as when Logan sends the young Professor X and Magneto to that country without too many words), as well as the most serious one seen in X-Men – Apocalypse, in which Singer himself wanted to return for a moment to focus on the Arma X project.

A separate speech for Logan – The Wolverine, a film directed by James Mangold perfectly usable even without having seen the numerous previous films, capable of portraying Wolverine through a deep stylistic cut, mature and, in several places, also very tragic.

Although a return of Hugh Jackman in one of his most famous roles cannot be ruled out a priori, the work turns out to be a real final parable of the character, immersed in a dystopian scenario in which the few remaining mutants seem completely doomed to extinction.

In Logan, Wolverine’s own superhuman endurance damage (made possible due to its regenerating factor) is put to the test by a terrible disease that afflicts him, thus making it even more difficult for the protagonist himself to fight against his fierce opponents, led by the ruthless Donald Pierce.

Mangold, in addition to staging a dark and profound story, was also very adept at handling violence, taking the liberty of finally showing on screen. the most brutal and ferocious side of the character, through fights in which it is possible to see at any moment the tremendous damage caused by Wolverine’s claws.

Days of a future past: putting everything back in order

Despite X-Men – Days of a future past is not actually the last film to be released in chronological order, still today it is perhaps the most suitable film in representing the perfect closure of the X Saga, thanks also to the excellent combination of the two different generations of X-Men.

Singer, that again he staked everything on Wolverine, he set the whole movie with enormous importance, basically giving the mutant the task of saving the world by going back in time.

There is a scene that more than any other is able to provide a perfect insight into the character and his multifaceted personality, that is, the one in which we see him awakening in the X-Mansion, in the present, with all his friends back to life.

In just under three minutes, Logan’s disorientation (mixed with amazement and joy) also becomes that of the viewer who observes the scene, thus going back to the same concept seen in the first film (in which a Logan, amazed by the environment surrounding, he tried to understand the basic mechanisms) also focusing a lot on the sense of wonder.

Logan can’t help but breathe a sigh of relief in reviewing Rogue, Bobby, Kitty, Hank, Colossus and Tempest again, remaining stunned to see that Jean Gray herself is now alive, as well as Scott, the latter displaced by Logan’s apparent generosity towards him, allowing the at the same time to show also the great humanity – often simply repressed – of the mutant.

The final scene of X-Men – Days of a future past thus turns out the perfect farewell of Wolverine (and all the other X-Men) towards the public, able to excite both fans of the franchise as well as of the same character, still today one of the most famous and appreciated of the Marvel house.