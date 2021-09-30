News

Hugh Jackman’s father died, the words of the actor on Instagram

“In the early hours of Father’s Day in Australia, my father died peacefully.” With these words Hugh Jackman announced to fans on Instagram the disappearance of his father Christopher, accompanied by a beautiful photo of the parent. The actor was very attached to his father with whom he shared a special relationship and to whom he often dedicated posts on social media.

Hugh Jackman’s post

Hugh Jackman, social photo with his mother who abandoned him as a child

“There is deep sadness in my heart, but I am also filled with gratitude and love. My father was, in a word, extraordinary. He dedicated his life to his family, his work and his faith. at peace with God “, is the message written by Hugh Jackman in announcing the death of his father. Last year, also on the occasion of Father’s Day, the actor shared with his followers a wise advice from Christopher: “He taught me to always keep my promises … Even if it turns out that there is a better option or something that will benefit me more. Be true to your word. ” Christopher John Jackman died at the age of 84. It was he who raised the actor and his four other children after his separation from his wife Grace. Hugh Jackman’s mother returned to England from Australia when her son was 8 years old. Only recently the actor would have recovered the relationship with the woman.


